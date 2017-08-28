FIBA Lists African Champions D’Tigress For Women’s Basketball World Cup In Spain

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) has listed Nigeria among the sixteen teams that will feature in 2018 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain following their victory at the just concluded women’s Afrobasket Championship in Bamako, Mali, ‎Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

In a release sent to Completesportsnigeria.com, ‎ by the world basketball governing body, Nigeria and Senegal who played in the final of the 2017 Women’s Afrobasket have been duly recognised and listed for the World Cup.

The release reads :”Here is a breakdown of the teams and the results they achieved at the Continental Cups in order to qualify for the upcoming World Cup in Spain: FIBA Women’s Afrobasket 2017: Nigeria (champions) and Senegal (2nd place).

“FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2017: Argentina (2nd place), Canada (champions) and Puerto Rico (3rd place).

“FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2017: Australia (2nd place), China (3rd place), Japan (champions) and Korea (4th place).

“FIBA EuroBasket Women 2017: Belgium (3rd place), France (2nd place), Greece (4th place), Latvia (6th place) and Turkey (5th place).

“Spain and the United States of America qualified automatically for FIBA’s women’s flagship competition as tournament hosts and reigning Olympic champions respectively.”

The action will take place from September 22-30, 2018.