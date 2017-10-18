FIBA Zone 3 Men’s Club Championship Gets New Timetable

FIBA Africa Zone 3 Club championship for men has been rescheduled to hold from the 11th to the 18th of November, 2017 in Lagos, Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The championship was earlier scheduled to hold from October 19th to 29th 2017..

According to a letter signed by its President, Colonel Samuel Ahmedu (rtd) and addressed to FIBA Africa, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and seven other countries from the zone expected to feature in the championship, the body cited administrative reasons the rescheduling the tournament.

Ahmedu also explained that the postponement became necessary because only one women’s team from Nigeria- First Bank of Nigeria and four men’s teams (two each from Nigeria and Benin) have confirmed their registration at the expiration of the registration deadline of 16th October, 2017.

“Due to some other administrative issues, the date for the qualifiers for men has been shifted to 11th – 18th November, 2017 at the same venue in Lagos,”Ahmedu stated in a media statement released by the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

“Interested Countries under the zone are encouraged to register their clubs in the men’s category of the tournament which will now hold in November.”

“First Bank Basketball club of Nigeria has gotten automatic qualification to play in the Final Round for Women in Angola starting on the 3rd of November being the only club that registered in the zone.”

FIBA Africa Zone 3 promised to update member countries on the latest information through emails and phone calls as events unfold.

Ahmedu however, reiterated that the postponement will not in any way affect the FIBA International Statistics Certification Course slated for the 22nd and 23rd October, 2017 at the National Stadium, Lagos, to be conducted by FIBA International Statistics instructor, Mr. Arnaud Sevaux.

