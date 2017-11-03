FIFA Approve Nigeria Vs Argentina Friendly In Russia

World football body FIFA have given their approval for the international friendly between Nigeria and Argentina billed for Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday, 14 November.

According to a Nigeria Football Federation release on Friday, the approval was contained in a letter forwarded to the Football Union of Russia, addressed to the General Secretary, Aleksandr Alaev, and signed by FIFA’s Director of Competitions, Christian Unger.

The letter, dated 31 October 2017 read: “FIFA would like to thank you for complying with the Regulations Governing International Matches by submitting the relevant information and authorisations for the following tier 1 international match: Argentina Vs Nigeria, Krasnodar Stadium, Krasnodar, 14 November 2017.

“In accordance with article 7 of the regulations, FIFA is happy to provide official authorisation for this men’s tier 1 international match.

“Please note that this authorisation is conditional upon FIFA receiving details of the referees who will officiate in the stated match. We will confirm authorisation once the referee details have been received and checked. We would like to remind you that only referees included in the 2017 FIFA Refereeing Lists can officiate in an international “A” match.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind you that in accordance with article 12 of the Regulations Governing International Matches, your association is required to ensure that a completed association report, list of players for both teams and the referee report are submitted to FIFA within 48 hours of each international “A” match.”

Both Nigeria and Argentina have qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

