World governing body FIFA have announced a one-match ban for England midfielder Dele Alli over his offensive and unsporting gesture during the World Cup qualifier against Slovakia earlier this month.

The Tottenham midfielder will now miss England’s match against Slovenia at Wembley next Thursday but will be available for the game against Lithuania on Sunday.

Alli allegedly directed a one-finger salute at the referee Clement Turpin during their World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia which ended 2-1.

A FIFA spokesman said: “Following the incident that occurred during the match between England and Slovakia on 4 September 2017, Dele Alli has been sanctioned with a suspension for one official match, and a fine of CHF 5,000 (Swiss Francs) for making an offensive and unsporting gesture.”

