FIFA Begin Probe Into Alli ‘Middle Finger’ Incident

FIFA on Friday announced that they have begun disciplinary proceedings against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli over his gesture during England’s World Cup qualifier against Slovakia on Monday.

The England international with Nigerian blood was pictured flipping his middle finger at former teammate Kyle Walker but FIFA are set to investigate the action as it is thought it could have been targeted at referee Clement Turpin.

“We can confirm that disciplinary proceedings have been opened following this incident. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage,” a FIFA ‘spokesperson’ on Friday was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

The Spurs star took to his Twitter handle after the 2-1 win to clarify that the gesture was aimed at Walker.