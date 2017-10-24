FIFA Best Awards: How Mikel, Rohr Voted As Hazard Picks Kante

By Nurudeen Obalola and Johnny Edward:

FIFA have revealed how national team coaches and captains voted in The Best Football Awards with Nigeria’s Gernot Rohr and Mikel Obi making largely different choices.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was named the FIFA Best men’s player for a second year running while his manager Zinedine Zidane picked up the coaches’ award at the London ceremony on Monday night, as voted for by national team coaches and captains.

FIFA published how the coaches and captains voted later on Monday night, revealing some interesting choices.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr voted for Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as his first choice in the best player category, followed by Atletico Madrid’s France forward Antoine Griezmann and Bayern Munich’s Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Rohr interestingly has both French and German heritage.

Nigeria captain Mikel Obi also made Messi his best player but voted Ronaldo as his second choice, and Juventus and Italy’s goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon, who won the Best Goalkeeper award, as his third choice.

For FIFA Best Coach, Rohr went for Frenchman Zidane as his first choice, Germany coach Joachim Low as second choice and Chelsea’s Italian manager Antonio Conte as third choice.



Mikel also voted for Conte, the man who sent him packing from Chelsea, but as is first choice, followed by Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and Zidane.

One of the most interesting choices in the voting is Belgium captain Eden Hazard opting for his teammate at Chelsea N’Golo Kante as first choice in the Best Player category, with Ronaldo and Luka Modric as second and third choices.

Meanwhile, there was no media nominee representation from Nigeria for the 2017 Best FIFA award.

How they voted:

faward_mencoach2017_neutral

faward_menplayer2017_neutral

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.