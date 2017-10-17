By Hanifat Mustapha: FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have celebrated Super Eagles and Kasimpasa defender Kenneth Omeruo who became 24 years old on Tuesday.
He was in the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa and also featured in the Nigeria squad at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil and the 2014 World Cup.
Kenneth, who just proposed to his long time girlfriend Chioma is on loan from Chelsea to Kasimpasa.
“Happy birthday to Nigerian International Kenneth Omeruo #African_Players.” CAF tweeted.
The NFF tweeted: “Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles defender Kenneth @Omeruo22.”
