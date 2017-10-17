FIFA, CAF, NFF Celebrate Omeruo On 24th Birthday

1

FIFA, CAF, NFF Celebrate Omeruo On 24th BirthdayKenneth Omeruo

By Hanifat Mustapha:                                                                                                                                    FIFA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have celebrated Super Eagles and Kasimpasa defender Kenneth Omeruo who became 24 years old on Tuesday.

🎂 #HBD to @omeruo22 (24), Saki Kumagai (27), @graemelesaux14 (49), Sergio Goycochea (54),” world football governing body FIFA tweeted to celebrate Omeruo and birthday mates, former Chelsea defender Graeme Le Saux and former Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Goycochea.

He was in the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa and also featured in the Nigeria squad at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil and the 2014 World Cup.

Kenneth, who just proposed to his long time girlfriend Chioma is on loan from Chelsea to Kasimpasa.

“Happy birthday to Nigerian International Kenneth Omeruo #African_Players.” CAF tweeted.

Omeruo, who was in the Golden Eaglets squad that won silver at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Nigeria, has found himself out of recent Super Eagles squads but the NFF still remembered the defender on his birthday.

The NFF tweeted: “Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles defender Kenneth @Omeruo22.”

Read Also: NFF, Leicester City Celebrate Musa At 25

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Chelsea, NFF Celebrate Aina At 21
  2. FIFA Celebrate Ex-Super Falcons Star Akide At 42
  3. Onazi, Omeruo, Ighalo Celebrate Sallah With Muslims
  4. Echiejile Won’t Celebrate Birthday
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 1
  • Onyedikachi Anthony Duru 1 hour

    Hbd

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *