FIFA Celebrate Ex-Super Eagles Star Kalu Uche At 35

By James Agberebi: Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) have sent birthday wishes to former Super Eagles midfielder Kalu Uche who turned 35 years old on Wednesday.

FIFA sent the birthday greetings on their verified Twitter handle.

The world football governing body also sent wishes to Argentina and Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, former Netherlands defender Johnny Heitinger and FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao.

“Happy birthday to Paulo Dybala (24), Pernille Harder (25), Johnny Heitinga (34), Kalu Uche (35) and Sergio Conceicao (43),” FIFA wrote on their handle.

Uche, who is elder brother to 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Ikechukwu, scored on his Super Eagles debut in 2003 in a 2004 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola in Benin which ended 2-2.

He was in the Super Eagles squad to the 2010 AFCON in Angola and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa where he scored two goals.

A former player for Spanish clubs Espanyol, Levante and Almeria, Uche currently plays for Indian Super League club Delhi Dynamos.

