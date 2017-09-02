FIFA Finally Clears Aina To Play For Nigeria

By Johnny Edward:

Hull City defender Ola Aina could make his international debut for the Super Eagles on Monday against Cameroon in Yaounde after his international clearance came through from the World governing body, FIFA, Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed by a reliable source in the Nigeria Football Federation.

Aina was ineligible to feature for Nigeria in Friday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Cameroon which ended 4-0 in favour of the Super Eagles at the Godswill Akpabio stadium, in Uyo because the NFF was still awaiting official greenlight from FIFA .

Now the 20 year old will be eligible for selection in the reverse fixture in Yaounde on Monday.

“It’s a double celebration for us. Aina’s clearance has come through from FIFA, and he could feature for Nigeria in Yaounde,” the source informed Completesportsnigeria.com.

If Zambia and Algeria play a goalless draw in Ndola on Saturday and Nigeria pick a fourth straight win in Yaounde on Monday, the three time AFCON champions would have confirm their place in Russia 2018 with an unassailable points haul in Group B.