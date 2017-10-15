FIFA Invite Amuneke To The Best Football Awards

By Johnny Edward: World football governing body FIFA have invited former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke to this year’s The Best Football Awards billed for London on 23 October, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Top names in football will gather for the award that will crown the top performers of the year and Amuneke is delighted to be part of it.
Amuneke will attend alongside Carlos Valderrama, Marcel Desailly and Fernando Morientes who had ealier mentored the teams at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.
The Ex-Super Eagles winger believes this is an opportunity to break more grounds in football aside from coaching.
“It’s a good thing that one is been recognised globally by FIFA and now I have been invited for FIFA awards in London,” Amuneke told Completesportsnigeria.com.
The second edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards will take place at the London Palladium, on Argyll Street, Soho, London on Monday, 23rd October 2017.
In total, nine trophies will be presented at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony. They are the Best FIFA Men’s Player 2017, the Best FIFA Women’s Player 2017, the Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2017
the Best FIFA Women’s Coach 2017,the Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award 2017, the FIFA Puskás Award 2017.
Others are the FIFA Fair Play Award 2017, the FIFA Fan Award 2017 and the FIFA FIFPro World11
