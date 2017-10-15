FIFA Invite Amuneke To The Best Football Awards

By Johnny Edward: World football governing body FIFA have invited former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Amuneke to this year’s The Best Football Awards billed for London on 23 October, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Top names in football will gather for the award that will crown the top performers of the year and Amuneke is delighted to be part of it.

Amuneke will attend alongside Carlos Valderrama, Marcel Desailly and Fernando Morientes who had ealier mentored the teams at the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.