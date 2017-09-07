FIFA Order Replay Of South Africa Vs Ghana World Cup Qualifier

FIFA have announced that the World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal will be replayed after the referee for the match, Ghana’s Joseph Lamptey, was banned for life following the game.

Lamptey awarded South Africa, who won 2-1, a penalty in a move FIFA described as “match manipulation,” later resulting in the lifetime ban for the Ghanaian.

The penalty was awarded when Lamptey penalised Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly for handball, but replays showed the ball clearly struck the defender’s knee.

A statement from FIFA read: “The Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ordered a replay of the qualification match between South Africa and Senegal held on 12 November 2016.

“This decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee, Joseph Lamptey, for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

“The match will be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

“As stated in the FIFA World Cup regulations, this decision shall come into effect immediately but shall be subject to confirmation by the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions at its next meeting, scheduled for September 14.”