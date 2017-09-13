FIFA President Infantino Hails Plateau United Over NPFL Title

By Hanifat Mustapha:

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Plateau United FC over their emergence as the new champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Jos-based club defeated last season’s champions Enugu Rangers 2-0 on Saturday to grab their first ever NPFL title in the presence of their home fans at the Rwang Pam Stadium.

In a letter addressed to the Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick, Infantino wrote: “Plateau United are the 2017 champions of Nigeria. It gives me great pleasure to send my warmest congratulations to Plateau United for their first-ever championship title.

“This title is the result of the determination of everyone involved and my congratulations go to the players, the coach, the administration, the entire technical and medical staff as well as the fans for this great achievement.

“On behalf of the entire football community, I would like to thank Plateau United and your association for helping to spread the positive message of football. I remain at your disposal and look forward to meeting you soon.”

Meanwhile, Pinnick will be in Zurich on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with the Organizing Committee for FIFA competitions, which is taking place at the home of FIFA on Thursday, the NFF said in a press release.