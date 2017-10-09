FIFA U-17 World Cup: Akinola Fires USA Past Ghana

By James Agberebi:

United States of America forward with Nigerian blood Ayo Akinola was the hero for his team as his goal secured a 1-0 win against Ghana at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India on Monday.

Akinola, 17, scored in the 75th minute to hand the United States their second win in Group A, while handing Ghana their first defeat of the tournament.

The win took the USA to the top of the group on six points following their 3-0 win against hosts India in their first game.

Ghana drop to third on three points, while Colombia who edged India occupy the second spot on three points.

Born in Detroit, Michigan before moving to Brampton, Ontario, Akinola is eligible to play international football for either the United States, Canada or Nigeria (by descent).

In 2015, he made his debut for the USA Under-17 national team, playing 40 minutes in a 3-2 defeat to England Under-16s. His first goal was against Brazil in 2016, before netting a brace against Russia also in 2016.

