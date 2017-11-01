FIFA World Cup Trophy To Arrive In Nigeria In March

The World Cup trophy will arrive in Nigeria on Saturday, 3 March 2018, the Nigeria Football Federation have announced.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be competing for the trophy in Russia after qualifying from Africa’s Group B of the elimination series.

“We have confirmation now. The World Cup trophy will be in Nigeria on 3rd March 2018,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, told thenff.com on Wednesday.

The draw ceremony for the Russia 2018 World Cup will take place at The Kremlin in Moscow on 1 December.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is usually a chance to see the original FIFA World CuptTrophy, and this time, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity of seeing the trophy and having their photo taken with it from 9 September 2017 to 7 June 2018 across the world.

The 21st FIFA World Cup finals will be staged in 12 venues in 11 cities in Russia from 14 June and to 15 July, 2018.

The venues are Ekaterinburg Arena (Ekaterinburg); Kaliningrad Stadium (Kaliningrad); Kazan Arena (Kazan); Luzhniki Stadium and Spartak Stadium (both in Moscow); Nizhny Novgorod Stadium (Nizhny Novgorod); Rostov Arena (Rostov-on-Don); Saint Petersburg Stadium (Saint Petersburg); Samara Arena (Samara); Mordovia Arena (Saransk); Fisht Stadium (Sochi) and; Volgograd Arena (Volgograd).

