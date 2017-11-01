FIFA World Cup Trophy To Arrive In Nigeria In March

3

FIFA World Cup Trophy To Arrive In Nigeria In March

The World Cup trophy will arrive in Nigeria on Saturday, 3 March 2018, the Nigeria Football Federation have announced.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be competing for the trophy in Russia after qualifying from Africa’s Group B of the elimination series.

“We have confirmation now. The World Cup trophy will be in Nigeria on 3rd March 2018,” NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, told thenff.com on Wednesday.

The draw ceremony for the Russia 2018 World Cup will take place at The Kremlin in Moscow on 1 December.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour is usually a chance to see the original FIFA World CuptTrophy, and this time, fans from all over the world will have the opportunity of seeing the trophy and having their photo taken with it from 9 September 2017 to 7 June 2018 across the world.

The 21st FIFA World Cup finals will be staged in 12 venues in 11 cities in Russia from 14 June and to 15 July, 2018.

The venues are Ekaterinburg Arena (Ekaterinburg); Kaliningrad Stadium (Kaliningrad); Kazan Arena (Kazan); Luzhniki Stadium and Spartak Stadium (both in Moscow); Nizhny Novgorod Stadium (Nizhny Novgorod); Rostov Arena (Rostov-on-Don); Saint Petersburg Stadium (Saint Petersburg); Samara Arena (Samara); Mordovia Arena (Saransk); Fisht Stadium (Sochi) and; Volgograd Arena (Volgograd).

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.

Related posts:

  1. Confed Cup: Okocha Rues Nigeria’s Absence, To Support Cameroon
  2. FIFA World Ranking: Nigeria Drop To 39th From 38th, 6th In Africa; Germany Reclaim Top Spot
  3. Egypt To Arrive In Nigeria March 22 For AFCON Qualifier
  4. FIFA’s Infantino, Samoura To Arrive In Nigeria On Sunday, Visit Buhari
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 3
  • Cosmas Ufot 50 mins

    Wow what a beautiful trophy. Nigeria abeg make una battle well well oh.

    Reply
  • Okorie Ifeanyi 32 mins

    Well come to what will be ur new home soon

    Reply
  • Seun Emmanuel Odedeyi 20 mins

    Pls bring it to my house let Ronald and Messi come and beg for it from me

    Reply

    • Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *