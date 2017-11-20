First Bank’s Wilson Named In FIBA ACCW All Star Team

By Johnny Edward: First Bank Basketball Club Dominique Wilson has been named in the FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women’s all-Star Five team of the tournament, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

She was joined by Primeiro de Agosto centre, Alicia DeVaughn, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, Italee Lucas (InterClube), Leia Dongue (Primeiro de Agosto) and Veronica Gisela Vega (Ferroviario de Maputo).

Wilson who racked in 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, four steals and three blocks in the Elephant Girls’ third place match win over Interclube of Angola, was the tournament’s highest scorer with 115 points.

The 23 year old averaged 16.4 points per game. She played in all seven games for First Bank Basketball Club.

Alicia DeVaughn who was adjudged the Most Valuable player of the tournament was also included in the All-Star Five of the tournament. DeVaughn averaged 14 points per game and amassed 84 after six games as Jaime Covilha’s side went unbeaten to win the continental showpiece.

GS Petroliers forward, Ginette Mfutila was adjudged the best re-bounder of the tournament with a total of 72 rebounds in seven games. She also scored a total of 111 points while Fancy Lucas was m named best three-point shooter of the tournament after she dropped 17 in total.

