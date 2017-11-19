FirstBank Win FIBA ACCW Bronze After Historic Victory Over InterClube

By Johnny Edward: FirstBank Basketball Club of Nigeria defeated the reigning African champions, InterClube of Angola, to win bronze for a second time at the FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women, in Luanda, Angola on Sunday Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

It the first time ever that First Bank Basketball Club would defeat the Angolan side in the tournament.

The Elephant Girls who had earlier lost to InterClube 92-79 in a Group A game last Wednesday at Kilamba Arena in Luanda won the thrilling encounter 70-61 (21-22, 10-22, 15-13, 15-13).

First Bank Basketball Club started the game brightly winning the first two quarters 22-21 and 10-22 with Cecilia Okoye recording 21 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, four steals and three blocks.

But the Peter Favour Ahmedu-led side were pegged back in the third quarter by InterClube through Eduarda Inacio Gabriel who scored 10 points as the former champions won 15-13.

Dominique Wilson contributed 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, four steals and three blocks while InterClube point guard Italee Lucas scored 14 points. The pair of Filipe Ngidula Makanu and Gabriel Eduardo Inacio were restricted to 10 points apiece.

Despite trailing in the fourth quarter, the Nigerian side held on to win.

