Former President Jonathan Salutes Eagles Over Cameroon Win

Former Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan has sent a congratulatory message to the Super Eagles following their 4-0 thrashing of Cameroon in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Uyo on Friday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Jonathan who was President when the Super Eagles won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, took to his verified Twitter handle to express his delight with the emphatic win over the reigning African champions.

“Football is a great unifier and the Super Eagles have done much to unify Nigeria by this win. I celebrate their talent. Go Super Eagles,” GEJ he wrote on his handle.

Odion Ighalo opened the scoring for the Eagles before Mikel made it 2-0 close to the end of the first half.

In the second half, Victor Moses added third goal while substitute Kelechi Iheanacho rounded off the rout with the fourth goal.