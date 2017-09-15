Fuludu: FIFA Ranking Slip Should Not Affect Super Eagles Vs Zambia

Former Super Eagles midfielder Edema Fuludu believes the monthly FIFA ranking is not a true reflection of national teams’ abilities and has encouraged the Super Eagles to go for victory against Zambia and not mind the latest release from the football governing body, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Super Eagles dropped from 38th to the 44th position (fifth in Africa) in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday despite the win and draw against African champions Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month (September).

Nigeria’s next opponents in the World Cup qualifiers rose 18 places from 78th to 60th in the world rankings.

“The FIFA ranking to me is not a show of current prowess but a culmination of periodic assessment and it does not mean current form,” Fulidu told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“However it gives a psychological boost and we must use it to up our mental warfare on the field of play.

“Zambia improved on the latest ranking and that shows they are doing good. Fine, the Eagles had excellent results against Cameroon but today’s ranking shouldn’t discourage the Eagles. They should focus om the Zambia game,” Fuludu opined.

Cameroon whose scalp Nigeria claimed to be on the cusp of a World Cup qualification are now the 45th placed team in the world.

The latest rankings factored in teams’ results in August.