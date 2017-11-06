Former Super Eagles Star Emenalo Quits Chelsea, Set For Monaco

Former Nigeria defender Michael Emenalo has resigned from his position as technical director at Chelsea.

According to a report on the Telegraph, Emenalo quit after declining not to engage in a three-way power battle with current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Marina Granovskaia who are known not to see eye to eye.

The former Nigerian international, who was in the Super Eagles squad for the USA ’94 World Cup, could assume a position at AS Monaco.

Emenalo joined Chelsea in 2007 as an assistant under Avram Grant and he also worked as an opposition scout and assistant first-team coach under Carlo Ancelotti, replacing Ray Wilkins when he was sacked.

With Emenalo as Chelsea’s technical director, the 1994 World Cup star helped Chelsea win three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.