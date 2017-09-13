Formula 1: Bottas Signs New Deal With Mercedes

Formula 1 Valtteri Bottas has signed a new one-year deal with Mercedes, team boss Toto Wolff officially confirmed to various outlets on Wednesday.

Finnish driver Bottas joined Mercedes at the start of the new F1 championship season, replacing Nico Rosberg who retired from the sport after winning the Drivers Title in 2016.

Briton Lewis Hamilton also drives for Mercedes.

In 13 F1 races with the Mercedes, Bottas has scored 197 championship points so far and claimed two race wins (Russia and Austria) and two pole positions (in Bahrain and Austria).

“I am honoured and proud to continue to work with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in 2018 and to remain part of the Mercedes family,” Bottas told reporters. “Together, we continue to grow stronger day by day. By keeping up our hard work I believe the sky is the limit.

“Since joining the team in January, I’ve enjoyed every day working with them.

“When the team hired me for the 2017 season, they took a leap of faith by putting their trust in my skills.

“This new contract for 2018 shows that I’ve earned that trust.

“I want to thank all the board members, the people at the factories in Brackley and Brixworth as well as the race team and all the fans for their support and trust. It means a lot to me.”