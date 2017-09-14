Fortuna Coach Oliseh Signs German Midfielder Hutten On Free Transfer

Fortuna Sittard’s Nigerian manager, Sunday Oliseh has signed Lars Hutten on a one year deal from SV Rödinghausen, a fourth tier club in Germany, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Hutten, a midfielder joins Fortuna Sittard on a free transfer after his deal was not extended by the German club SV Rödinghausen.

He comes into Oliseh’s team as a replacement for Gavin Vlijter who sustained an injury.

The 27 year old Hutten who is in his second stinct at the club after he featured for the Limburg side in the 2015/2016 season told the club’s official website that he was pleased to return.

“It feels like home. Two years ago I had a nice time in Sittard. The people in the club and the fans are fantastic,” Hutten told the club’s official website.