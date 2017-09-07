Free-spending PSG Not Yet At Real Madrid’s Level – Ballack

Despite splashing almost €400million on Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe who came on an initial loan deal from AS Monaco, PSG’s expensively assembled team is not yet in the category of defending Champions League holders Real Madrid who still remain the favourites to retain their title, according to ex-German international Michael Ballack.

Zinedine Zidane’s side became the first team to successfully win the competition in its modern guise in two successive seasons, while PSG’s hopes were ended by a crushing 6-5 aggregate defeat to Barcelona.

In their ongoing quest for continental domination, the Ligue 1 club signed Neymar for a world-record €222million and brought Kylian Mbappe in on an initial loan deal from Monaco, moves that prompted UEFA to launch an investigation into a potential breach of the Financial Fair Play regulations.

But Ballack, a two-time runner-up in the Champions League with Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea, believes Madrid remain the best team on the continent.

“For me, Real Madrid are at the top of all things at the moment. The experience, the class, the recent success. It speaks for itself,” said the German.

“Even PSG with all their signings are not on their level now. They have a top team and are able to win the Champions League, but other teams can succeed as well.

“On paper, Real Madrid are the main favourites in my opinion.”