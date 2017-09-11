Gabriel Scores In KuPS Draw, Salami Subbed Off

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria midfielder Reuben Gabriel was on target for KuPS but it was not enough as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to FC Lahti in the Finnish first division clash on Monday.

Also in action was 2014 CHAN Super Eagles bronze medal winner Gbolahan Salami who was later replaced with less than 20 minutes.

Gabriel gave KuPS the lead in the 63rd minute.

But in the 85th minute, FC Lahti equalised through Stenio to force a draw.

The draw means KuPS now occupy the fourth position on 40 points in the 12-team league table.

The goal was Gabriel’s fourth goal in 24 league appearances.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner’s last goal for KuPS was on July 8 in a 3-0 home win against PS Kemi.