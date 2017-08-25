Galatasaray Interested In Signing Iwobi On Loan

By David Meshioye:

Reports have emerged in Turkey that Galatasaray are keen to sign Super Eagles and Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi on a season-long loan deal.

Takvin reported that Galatasaray Sporting director Cenk Ergun is expected to be in London next week to hold talks with coach Arsene Wenger on the possibility of bringing Iwobi to Turkey.

The 21-year-old Nigeria star, who had significant playing time last season, has only played for 11 minutes for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.

It is however not clear if Wenger would allow an important member of his team to leave, given the club’s participation in the Europa League this season.