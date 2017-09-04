Gallant Super Eagles Held By Cameroon In Yaounde, As AFCON Champions Crash out

By Nurudeen Obalola in Yaounde:

The Super Eagles were forced to a 1-1 draw by Cameroon in the second leg of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers Group B Yaoundé on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles took the lead in the first half through Moses Simon before Vincent Aboubakar equalised from the penalty spot in the second half.

With the draw, the Eagles maintain their strong hold in Group B on 10 points which means Cameroon, on three points, are out of contention for the 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket.

The Eagles almost took the lead in seventh minute following a swung in free-kick from Victor Moses which a Cameroon defender almost headed into his own net.

Cameroon responded with a swift attack through the right wing but the effort went inches wide.

In the 20th minute Cameroon won a free-kick in a good area but nothing came out of it.

The Super Eagles eventually took the lead in the 30th minute through Simon who latched on to Odion Ighalo’s assist following a goalmouth scrambble.

Ighalo almost doubled the lead on 32 minutes after good foot-work but his shot went just inches over the bar.

On the stroke of halftime, a dangerous cross from the right was well cleared by William Troost-Ekong for a corner.

Six minutes into the second half Troost-Ekong made a superb clearance away for a corner after a through pass had beaten the Nigerian backline.

In the 59th, minute Cameroon had a chance in front of the Eagles 18 but Cameroon forward hit his shot over the bar.

The Eagles had a chance to double the lead on 63 minutes following good play by Moses on the left, but Ighalo failed to divert the ball into the net.

Moses should have made it 2-0 on 67 minutes after turning the Cameroonian defenders but his curler veered off the bar.

Cameroon equalised in the 75th minute with Aboubakar scoring from the spot after Ezenwa fouled a Cameroonian player inside the box.

With 10 minutes left the Eagles made their second change with Kelechi Iheanacho replacing Ighalo.

On 81 minutes Moses almost curled a free-kick straight into the net but Fabrice Ondoa retreated quickly to palm away for a corner.

Cameroon almost went ahead on 85 minutes but Ezenwa made a brilliant double save before getting injured.

The Eagles had a chance to score the winner from a free-kick which went just over the bar.

Group B other teams Zambia on four points and Algeria will play on Tuesday in Constantine in Algeria.