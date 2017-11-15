Gateway FC Appoint Busari As New Coach

By Johnny Edward: Former Shooting Stars Sports Club coach Hakeem Busari has been appointed head coach of Nigeria National League (NNL) club Gateway FC of Abeokuta, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Busari who has also handled Crown FC and AC Racine replaces sacked Samuel Abimbola.

“It’s a great challenge for me and with the backing of the management I believe that as a unit we can achieve our set target,” Busari told Completesportsnigeria.com shortly after his unveiling on Wednesday.

Busari holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Lead City University and a CAF “B” licence.

Gateway finished sixth in the Southern Conference of the NNL with 41 points from 26 games last season.