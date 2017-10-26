Gent Coach: Simon Is My Important Player, Knows what To Do With The Ball

KAA Gent manager, Yves Vanderhaeghe, has described Super Eagles forward Moses Simon as a key player in his team,reports .

Vanderhaeghe stated this during his pre-match press conference ahead of Gent’s league clash away to Sporting Charleroi on Friday.

Simon scored twice from the penalty spot in Gent’s 3-0 home win against Eupen in Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of their Friday’s game, Vanderhaeghe highlighted Simon’s qualities.

“Simon is indeed important, he can go inside and outside, knows when to play and when to keep the ball,” Vanderhaeghe said.

And speaking on the game against Charleroi, Vanderhaeghe said he was expecting a tough game but confident of a positive result.

He added:”Charleroi is a difficult opponent for Gent in recent years but we go into tomorrow’s game with confidence.”