Gent Star Kalu Read To ‘Catch’ Super Eagles Chance

By James Agberebi: KAA Gent’s Nigerian forward Samuel Kalu has atated that he hopes to get the chance to play for the Super Eagles, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Kalu, 20, was in action for Gent who defeated visiting Eupen 3-0 in a Belgian top flight clash on Tuesday,with Super Eagles forward Moses Simon scoring two goals from the penalty spot. Nigerian midfielder Anderson Esiti also featuerd for Gent.

Simon has been a regular for the Super Eagles with 14 appearances, while Esiti has two caps.

And, Kalu who has never represented Nigeria at any level, said he will not let the opportunity pass him by if given the chance.

“The national team? That would be nice,” Kalu told Gent’s official website after the win against Eupen.

“I already heard from some players how the atmosphere is there. So if I get that chance, then I would catch it with both hands.”

Kalu, who joined Gent from Slovakian side AS Trencin, went on to reflect on his injury which saw him being sidelined for some time.

He added: “It was not an easy period during my hamstring injury. So it was good to play and be in the team.

“I’m glad to show the fans what I can do. The trust is back in the team. You also see that we continue to work very hard to bring good results. We can only give them 100%.”

The Super Eagles have qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup but will play Algeria in November in their final African qualifying Group B match.

