German Cup: Balogun’s Mainz Face Stuttgart, It’s Osimhen Wolfsburg Vs Nurnberg‎ In Round Of 16

By Johnny Edward: Leon Balogun’s Mainz have been handed a home tie against Stuttgart in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

All the Round of 16 matches will be held between 19-20 December.

Balogun who was named as a substitute in Mainz’s 1-1 draw at home to Eintracht Frankfurt after a suspected cheekbone fracture during his club’s 2-0 defeat to Schalke 04 in the penultimate week of the Bundesliga could make his first appearance in this clash.

So far this season Balogun has made four Bundesliga appearance.

Also Victor Osimhem will be looking to make an appearance in the DFB-Pokal when Wolfsburg go for an away match at Nurnberg for a place in the quarter-finals.

Bayern Munich have been drawn against champions Borussia Dortmund which is a repeat of last season semi-final at Signal Iduna Park in December.

The draw means that Bayern will travel to Dortmund twice in the space of six weeks, given the Bundesliga fixture scheduled for November 4.. And as it stands, there are only three points between them at the top of the table.

Other stand-out ties in the DFB-Pokal Round of 16 include Bayer Leverkusen travelling to Borussia Monchengladbach and Schalke entertaining Cologne at home.

Werder Bremen have been drawn against Freiburg. The remaining ties see Paderborn at home to Ingolstadt, while Heidenheim will play Eintracht Frankfurt.

DFB-POKAL LAST 16 DRAW:

Mainz v Stuttgart

Nurnberg v Wolfsburg

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt

Werder Bremen v Freiburg

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen

Paderborn v Ingolstadt

Schalke v Koln

