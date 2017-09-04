Germany, England, Denmark Win To Enhance World Cup Chances; Romania, Czech Republic Lose

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Germany on Monday night moved a step closer to qualifying for the World Cup in Russia with a comprehensive 6-0 win against Norway in the Matchday 8 game of the European zone of the qualifiers in Group C, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Mesut Ozil, Julian Draxler, Timo Werner (brace), Leon Goretzka and Mario Gomez were the scorers for the World champions at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Stuttgart who now have 24 points and will need to avoid defeats in their last two group matches with heavy scorelines to pick the group’s guaranteed ticket.

Northern Ireland are behind the Germans with 19 points.

In the other Group C matches on Monday night, Azerbaijan defeated San Marino 5-1 while Northern Ireland claimed all three points against Czech Republic in a 2-0 win.

Denmark traveled to Armenia and were winners after full time with a 4-1 win in their Group E fixture, Montenegro pipped Romania 1-0, and Poland inspired by Robert Lewandowski who scored a late penalty for Poland thrashed Kazakhstan 3-0 at home.

The duo of Marcus Rashford and Eric Dier cancelled out Stanislav Lobotka’s early goal for Slovakia as they grabbed the goals for England in a Group F match against the guests at Wembley Stadium which ended 2-1.

The win takes England to 20 points, five more than their Monday’s opponents.

In the other Group F matches, Scotland saw off Malta 2-0 and Slovania beat Lithuania 4-0.