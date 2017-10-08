By Izuchukwu Okosi:

World champions Germany on Sunday night ended their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign in Group C on a perfect note as they thrashed Azerbaijan 5-1 to claim their tenth win out of ten matches, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Germany by virtue of their heavy scoreline netted a total of 43 goals in the ‎10 qualifying matches, it’s a new European World Cup qualifiers record.

Leon Goretzka scored a brace while Sandro Wagner and Emre Can also got on a score sheet while Azerbaijan’s Badari Huseynov conceded an own goal. His country’s goal was scored by Ramil Seydayev.

There were missed chances by both sides despite the six-goal thriller.

Also in Group C, former Super Eagles coach Lars Lagerback led Norway to a 1-0 home win at the Ullevaal Stadion against Northern Ireland while Czech Republic mauled San Marino 5-0.

In Group E, Robert Lewandowski scored one and assisted the other as Poland defeated Montenegro 4-2. Kamil Grosicki and Krzyszstof Maczynski were the other scorers for the Polish side. Stefan Mugosa andbZarko Tomasevic scored for the losers.

Tottenham Hotspur and Denmark’s midfield magician Christian Ericksen converted a 59th minute penalty for Denmark but it was cancelled out by Romania’s Ciprain Daec at the Tella Parken.

In the other Group E fixture played on Sunday night, Armenia pulled a 1-1 draw against hosts Kazakhstan at the Astana Arena.

Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the 26th minute but Bayurzhan Turysbek equalised in the 61st minute.

Lastly in Group F, England who have already booked their place at the 2018 World Cup pipped Lithuania 1-0 thanks to an Harry Kane 27th minute penalty.

Slovenia and Scotland shared parity as their Group F game ended in 2-2 draw. Slovakia handed a 3-0 defeat to Malta that paraded Nigerian-born Alfred Effiong for 90 minutes.

