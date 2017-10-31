Should Gernot Rohr retain his winning team or try new players against Algeria?

he should try another new players
The job is not finished.This is just the beginning, let the boys continue to Gel
Who changes winning team?he can only introduce some new guys into the team.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Yes, add me to your mailing list.
COMMENTS
he should try another new players
The job is not finished.This is just the beginning, let the boys continue to Gel
Who changes winning team?he can only introduce some new guys into the team.