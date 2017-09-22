Ghana Coach: We’re Not Driven By Revenge In WAFU Cup Final Vs Nigeria

Black Stars of Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu says revenge is not the motivation when his side face Nigeria in Sunday’s 2017 WAFU Cup final slated for Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Nigeria in the final group stage game on Monday, but the Black Stars coach maintained that winning the trophy is far more important to Ghana than going for revenge against Nigeria.

“We went back to do our homework after the game against Nigeria,” Konadu told Ghanaweb.

“We worked on set pieces which I felt was our major problem and as you can see we were better today (Thursday).

“The game against Nigeria is not going to be a matter of revenge, for us we are only interested in winning and retaining the WAFU trophy.”

Nigeria defeated 10-man Benin 1-0 on Thursday to qualify for this year’s WAFU Cup final while two goals from Ghana’s striking pair of Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo ensured that the Stars set-up another Cup final against Nigeria.

The WAFU Cup champions will pocket a prize money of $100,000.

