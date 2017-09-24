Ghana Defender Confident Ahead Of WAFU Cup Final Vs Nigeria

Ghana defender Thomas Abbey is hoping the knowledge he garnered on Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles in their Group A meeting will be useful in the final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Cape Coast on Sunday.

The Hearts of Oak captain sat out the 2-0 loss to the Eagles last Monday due to a thigh injury.

But he recovered to play the entire duration in the 2-0 win over Niger Republic in the semi-final last Thursday.

And ahead of today’s big clash, Abbey stated that he will do everything possible to help Ghana avenge their earlier loss if given the chance.

”It will be a normal game for me. It’s all about how we have gathered momentum to face them,” Abbey told wafucup.com.

”When I was sitting back, I watched them [Nigeria], how they play and I picked a little on how they are [style of play].

”If I get the chance to play, I will do my best.”

