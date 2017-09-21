Ghana Stop Niger To Set Up WAFU Cup Final Vs Nigeria

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will face hosts Ghana in the final of the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations following Ghana’s 2-0 win against Niger Republic in the second semi-final on Thursday night.

In the first semi-final earlier on Thursday, Nigeria pipped 10-man Benin Republic 1-0 thanks to Rabiu Ali’s 11th minute goal.

A goal in either half by Kwame Kizito and Stephen Sarfo secured the win for Ghana against Niger and a place in the final on Sunday in Cape Coast.

Kizito gave them the lead in the 31st minute after heading in a corner.

And in the 78th minute, Sarfo made it 2-0 by finishing off a cross with a tap-in.

When the two finalists met earlier in the tournament the home-based Eagles defeated the host country 2-0 in their final Group A game on Monday.

Benin Republic and Niger Republic will square off in the third-place match on Saturday.

