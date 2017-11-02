Ghanaian Goalkeeper Bonsu Set To Rejoin Rangers After Injury-Induced Lay-off

By Adeboye Amosu:‎

Ghanaian goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu is set to rejoin Enugu Rangers after spending a lengthy time on the sidelines, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The former Ashantigold shot stopper missed the majority of last season’s games due to a knee injury he sustained while in action for the Flying Antelopes in a league match.

Bonsu told Completesportsnigeria.com from his base in Ghana that he was fully recuperated and looking forward to making a return to action for his team.

“It has been a tough time for me sitting on the sidelines without getting the chance to play football, but thank God everything is over now,” the former Ghana U-17 goalkeeper told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The knee injury took longer than expected to get healed and I have to come back home here in Ghana to get it fully treated.

“I will be rejoining my teammates on Friday to get fully prepared for the new season.”

Bonsu also backed newly appointed head coach of the team, Gbenga Ogunbote to have a successful stay at the club.

“Coach Gbenga Ogunbote is an experienced coach, one of the best in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

” I believe he will be a successful with us and I look forward to working with him.”

