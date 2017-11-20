Ghanaian play Nasiru Mohammed has backed Nigeria and Egypt to make a big impact at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles and the Pharaohs are among the the five countries that will represent Africa at the mundial, with Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia also flying the continent’s colours.

Nasiru, who is having a good season with Swedish outfit BK Hacken, is in love with the Super Eagles for their youthfulness and the Pharaohs for their determination.

The 23-year-old stated that both countries will represent the continent well at the global fiesta.

“I tip Nigeria and Egypt to lift the flag of Africa at the World Cup. I have watched the Nigeria side and I think they have a very great team to make Africa proud,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com.

“Nigeria have a young and promising team that is hungry to prove a point to the whole world and I believe they will make us proud.

“Egypt did well in the qualifiers and ensured they squeezed the qualification from the hands of group favourites Ghana and they look promising too. I believe they will do well too at the World Cup.”

Nasiru is yet to make a debut appearance for the Ghana Black Stars after was handed his first call up into the side for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

