By Izuchukwu Okosi:
Algerian forward Rachid Ghezzal on Friday night became the first Algerian player to score for Monaco in Ligue 1 since Moussa Saïb against Guingamp in October 2001 as Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco defeated Lille 4-0 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.
Aside the Desert Warriors star, Radamel Falcao scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season alongside first strikes for the club for Stevan Jovetic although Falcao was substituted off towards the end of the game and denied chance of a hat-trick against the team with a run of six games without a win.
The Monaco win draws them level on points with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1. The Parisiens will face Montpellier on Saturday.
The away side took the lead in the 24th-minute lead with Jovetic firing into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area for his first goal in Ligue 1.
Ghezzal who arrived in the summer opened his account six minutes later. Falcao then scored his goals in the 48th minute and 73rd minutes, the latter from the penalty spot.
Monaco are atop the table with PSG but Unai Emery’s side have a superior goal difference of +18 while Monaco have +13 with 18 points each.
