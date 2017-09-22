Aside the Desert Warriors star, Radamel Falcao scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season alongside first strikes for the club for Stevan Jovetic although Falcao was substituted off towards the end of the game and denied chance of a hat-trick against the team with a run of six games without a win.

The Monaco win draws them level on points with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1. The Parisiens will face Montpellier on Saturday .

The away side took the lead in the 24th-minute lead with Jovetic firing into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the area for his first goal in Ligue 1.