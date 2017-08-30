Gibbs Completes West Brom Move From Arsenal

England international, Kieran Gibbs on Wednesday completed a move to West Brom from Arsenal on a four-year deal for a fee in the region of £7m.

The 27-year-old left-back was previously linked with Watford and Turkish side, Galatasaray, this summer.

Gibbs, who spent the last 11 years at Arsenal, is West Brom’s fifth major signing of the summer transfer window.

His place in the Arsenal team suffered a setback following the signing of Saed Kolasinac from Schalke on a free transfer.

Albion’s manager Tony Pulis expressed happiness at the capture of Gibbs as he spoke with the club website, www. wba.co.uk.

“We’ve now got a deal which I think is right for the club and I’m really pleased to add a player of this quality and experience to our group.

“Kieran’s a good age and has made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, represented his country and has Premier League and Champions League experience.

“To add these qualities to our squad is exactly what we’re looking for.”

Kieran is also looking to benefit from working with the Baggies Head Coach, believing it will improve him as a player.

Gibbs stated that the transfer activities at the club convinced him to move and how a conversation with Pulis aided his decision.

“I spoke to him and have always been impressed by him and how he goes about his work,” says Kieran.

“He’s different to what I’ve had before and I feel he can develop me in certain areas I may be need work on. He can help me progress.”

“They’ve made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me,” Gibbs told West Bromwich Albion’s website.