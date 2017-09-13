Giroud: Why I Decided To Stay At Arsenal After Laccazette Was Signed

Arsenal’s purchase of Alexander Lacazette suggested top striker Olivier Giroud could be leaving the Emirates but the Frenchman has revealed reasons why he decided to stay despite the arrival of his countryman.

Giroud admits he came close to leaving the club in the transfer window before a discussion with family and Arsene Wenger changed his mind.

“It’s true I was close to leaving the club,” he told a news conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League match with Cologne. “I said I wanted to play but after big reflection with everybody around me like my family and close friends in a supportive way I decided I wanted to stay at Arsenal.

“I thought the story was not finished at Arsenal. The club has brought me a lot and I want to give it back, improve and win more trophies. I said to the boss ‘our story is not finished’.”

Giroud is now focused on reaching 100 goals for the club as soon as possible after scoring his 99th in the 4-3 Premier League win over Leicester City on the opening day of the season.

“It’s a privilege for me to play for Arsenal and to score almost a hundred goals,” he said. “I hope it happens as quickly as it can. For a striker, it’s important to score.

“I keep it in a part of my mind but most important for me is to win. After, the goals will come if we play well and win our games.”