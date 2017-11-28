GOtv Boxing: Nigeria’s Oto Battles Egypt’s Ahmed For African Title As Falz, Simi Perform

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian national lightweight champion Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph will take on North African and Mediterranean champion Abdulrahim Ahmed for the African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight title at the 13th GOtv Boxing Night on December 26, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 13th edition will take place at the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos as announced by the organisers at a press conference held on Tuesday at Regent Hotel, Ikeja, in Lagos.

Joseph, who is the current Commonwealth African and West African Boxing Union lightweight champion, will slug it out with Ahmed in a 12-round contest.

According to the organisers, there will be two other international bouts also involving two Nigerians. One of the international bouts will see Nigeria’s Abolaji “Afonja” Rasheed defend his West African Boxing Union middleweight title against Ghana’s Arya Ayittey in a 10-round contest and Nigeria’s Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi who will defend his West African Boxing Union middleweight title against Kenya’s Michael Odhiambo in 10 rounds.

There will be four other bouts billed for the night as Rilwan “Scorpion” Oyekola and Jimoh “Hogan Jimoh Junior” Lukman will face off in a six-round national lightweight challenge and Obinna “Wiseman” Matthew will battle Cosmos “Awosika” David in an eight-round national super middleweight clash.

Also, an eight-round national lightweight challenge will be between Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Kehinde Bhadmus, while Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde will go head-to-head with Chijioke Ngige in a 12-round national welterweight title fight.

The best boxer of the night will go home with the Mojisola Ogunsanya trophy and a cash prize of ₦2.5 million, the first runner-up will get ₦1 million and the second runner-up will be rewarded with ₦500,000.

As part of events lined up to thrill fans, popular Nigerian artistes Falz, Simi, Reekado Banks and Small Doctor will add colour to the event.

And as usual, there will be GOtv 50 decorders for 50 lucky winners and also T-Shirts and caps for fans who will arrive early.

