Green: NFF Committed To Hiring Good Coaches For Nigerian Teams

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Technical Committee Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Chris Green, says his team is committed to picking the best coaches for the country’s various national teams, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Invited coaches were interviewed In Abuja on Tuesday and the committee is expected to forward their recommendation to the executive board of the Nigeria Football Federation for aporoaval.

According to the legal practitioner, the successful candidates have been shortlisted and the necessary follow up will be done to ensure no time is wasted in the process.

“Yes, we have shortlisted some names after the interview and we are working on that. As you know, we will forward the list to the board for approval, but one thing I must tell you is that we are Committed to getting the best for our various national teams”, Green told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The quality of the coach you have in any team will determine how the players in that team will perform, so we are doing our best, taking so many things into consideration, but we will do our best.”

Notable coaches like Samson Siasia, Kadiri Ikhana, Ike Shorunmu and Austin Eguavoen did not apply for any position In employment process.

Green also assured that the Super Eagles will be given all the support they need to beat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun on September 1 in Uyo.

“The coaches are on course, and we are going to do our best to support the team to beat Cameroon in Uyo,” Green told Completesportsnigeria.com.