Groundsmen Work Late To Fix Uyo Stadium Pitch For Cameroon Match

By Kayode Ogundare (pix: Ganiyu Yusuf) in Uyo

As at 8pm on Thursday night, groundsmen at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium were working frantically to get the pitch in perfect condition in expectation of the titanic battle that will take place when the Nigerian Super Eagles take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifying game.

Completesportsnigeria.com’s checks inside the mainbowl of the magnificent edifice revealed workers stooping all over the pitch with various implements to get it in tip top shape before the 5pm kick-off on Friday.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr described the stadium pitch as the best in the country and the 30,000 capacity stadium as been rated one of the best in Africa since it was opened in 2014.