Guardiola: Aguero Fit, Kompany In Line For Leicester Clash; City Must Still Improve

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Sergio Aguero is fit and available for the club’s away trip Leicester City on Saturday.

The Argentine forward was substituted at half-time in his country’s 4-2 defeat against Nigeria in Krasnodar on Tuesday and taken to hospital for tests after suffering a dizzy spell.

The former Atletico Madrid striker returned to Manchester on Wednesday and Guardiola says he is in contention to face the former champions at the King Power Stadium.

“He arrived two days ago and the doctor says he’s perfect. He was conscious all the time in Argentina and he’s okay. Nothing to be worried about,” Guardiola stated during his pre-match conference on Friday.

The former Barcelona manager also provided updates on the injured captain of the team Vincent Kompany, who last featured in August against Bournemouth, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph.

“I have something in mind to replace Otamendi,” Guardiola said. “We have Mangala, maybe Kompany can come back. Kyle [Walker] can play there.

“Delph I don’t know if he will be able because in four sessions he trained two. Hopefully we can recover him because he is so important.

“Raz (Sterling) had big problems in the last period – he played the last two games with pain in his back and made a huge effort to play against Napoli and Arsenal – but he is much, much better and hopefully he can play.

“He is much better than before.”

Guardiola then insisted that City are far from perfect, despite being on a run of nine straight Premier League wins and eight points clear at the top of the table. He also praised Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho.

He added: “What you have to understand in football is we can do better, we can improve. Okay, if you analyse just the results it’s perfect because in two months we won all the games. But December is tough for everybody.

“Fernandinho always plays with us – he is so important. He can play in 10 positions. Last season he played full-back many times. It’s important to create a good team with good guys and he is one of them. He is a fundamental player for us and I am happy to have him.”

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.