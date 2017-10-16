Guardiola Backs Man City To Excel In UCL, Rates De Bruyne High

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed confidence that his side have what it takes to do well in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

City top Group F on six points after winning their first two games.

They will host second-placed Napoli on matchday three on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s game, Guardiola said City will remain focus despite their recent impressive run in the Premier League.

“For tomorrow, we need to keep a level head and be confident in our ability to have a great season in the Champions League,” Guardiola said in Tuesday’s press conference.

“We have to adapt for Napoli, they have a different playing style than what we see in the Premier League.

“Napoli do many things and the things they do, they do perfectly.

“Saturday was the best performance we have produced. Tomorrow is a new game and new competition so we are focused.”

Guardiola went on to describe City star Kevin De Bruyne as the second best player in Europe.

He added: “De Bruyne is the best player in Europe bar one.

“I would like to help DeBruyne all I can to help him get to the highest level possible.”

