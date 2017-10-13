Guardiola Beats Mourinho, Wenger To September EPL Manager Of The Month

Pep Guardiola has beaten off competition from three top coaches to win the Premier League Barclays Manager of the Month award after a 100 per cent record with Manchester City in September.

Guardiola led Manchester City to win all four league fixtures in September, against Liverpool, Watford, Crystal Palace and Chelsea, scoring 17 goals without conceding.

The run extended Manchester City’s winning run to five EPL matches and are top of Premier League on goal difference ahead of city rivals Manchester United.

Spaniard Guardiola was selected by a combination of votes from a panel of experts and the public.

He beat Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino and Arsene Wenger to win the award for the second time since he moved to the Premier League last season.

Read Also: Mane Out For Six Weeks, To Miss Liverpool Vs Man United

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.