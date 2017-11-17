Guardiola Beats Wenger, Pochettino To EPL October Best Manager Award

Guardiola Beats Wenger, Pochettino To EPL October Best Manager Award

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for October.

The Spaniard also won the award for September.

The Manchester City Manager beat Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino, Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger and Burnley’s Sean Dyche to the October award, after City won all three fixtures in the month.

They beat Stoke City, Burnley and West Bromwich Albion during the month, scoring 13 goals in the process.

Guardiola, who has claimed the award three times since moving to the Premier League last season, was selected by a combination of votes from a panel of experts and the public.

 

