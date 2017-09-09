Guardiola, De Bruyne Defend Liverpool’s Mane In Red Card Incident

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spared thoughts for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane who was sent off in City’s 5-0 mauling of the Merseyside club at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Mane was Red carded by referee Jonathan Moss in the 37th minute at the Etihad Stadium following a high boot from the Senegalese into the face of City goalkeeper Ederson.

“The game was open until the sending-off. Ederson is brave, the doctor says there is nothing broken. He also saved us in the first half from Mohamed Salah,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“Mane didn’t see him, he was looking at the ball but the impact was huge. I don’t know if it was a red card.

“I was pretty sure the red card for Kyle Walker [against Everton] was not either, though.

“But I didn’t speak about the decision against Everton so I will not speak about the decision now.

“It was one game at 11v11, it was equal, we both had chances, but the game was equal. Liverpool are so quick and fast.

“At 10v11 it was a little bit easier for us, and we played the second half the way we wanted to. They didn’t do well.”

Meanwhile City forward Kevin De Bruyne weighed into the red card incident.

“After the first goal we took a bit of control, and then unfortunately the [red card] happened,” the Belgium playmaker told Sky Sports.

“It’s not a bad foul but with the way Ederson comes out of it, if he doesn’t have that injury it’s probably not a red card, it’s a yellow.”