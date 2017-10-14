Guardiola Wants More From Man City After Stoke Rout, Hails De Bruyne, Silva

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side can do better despite the 7-2 Premier League thrashing of Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and a Gabriel Jesus brace ensured City are two points ahead of rivals Manchester United at the top of the table after United dropped points in the goalless draw against Liverpool.

“We can always do better but I cannot deny that today was the best performance since I arrived here,” Guardiola told the media in his post-match press conference.

“I am here to win, I am not here to entertain. This is the way we want to play, our confidence is high. Everybody believes we are going to win. We create many chances.

“We know each other more, I know my players more, the league more and the other teams more.”

Guardiola also praised Kevin De Bruyne for his performance on Saturday. The Belgian provided two assists and was named man-of-the-match in his 100th appearance for the club.

“De Bruyne is a guy that is so dynamic and can control the game,” Guardiola added. “He is a big talent and made a good performance today.”

Guardiola feels David Silva can stay at the club for a long period of time.

The Spaniard has been at City for seven years and has won two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Guardiola said: “His reputation throughout the world – they know how good he is. His team-mates give him a lot of credit, the media and the fans.

“He’s a special player who I like a lot, a competitor, a fighter, a winner, he’s got the quality to keep the ball.

“We spoke about him many times, you have to be so happy because we have him.

“He loves to be here because he’s part of the history – Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero. He’s one of the guys who have given this club the important step.

“I think we’d like him to stay until he decides.”

