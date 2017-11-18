Guardiola Happy Man City Won ‘Complicated’ Match Vs Leicester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his satisfaction as his team maintained their tempo following their 2-0 away win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

City made it 12 league games without defeat after they overcame a spirited Leicester side.

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne were the scorers for City in the 45th and 49th minutes.

The win means City maintain their leadership in the league table on 34 points, nine points ahead of second placed Chelsea.

“The international break is always complicated, especially if you play away,” Guardiola said in his post-match press conference.

“It is complicated to defend against Leicester but we did really well. We did not concede one chance in 90 minutes.

“We missed the last pass, the last action but we arrive with lots of players attacking the back four. We continue with our good rhythm in terms of points and the way we play.”

